DFS Aviation fields world-first web-based airport radar display

Hamburg Airport has become the first airport worldwide to operate the new web-based, cloud-enabled radar display PHOENIX WebInnovation from DFS Aviation Services.

The tool for radar and flight plan information is being used in the vehicles of the airport’s apron management service as a mobile solution. Drivers can track all flight movements in real time and plan their routes accordingly.

The PHOENIX System has been used successfully by Hamburg Airport in the apron management service and the traffic management centre for years. Now, a web-based air situation display has been developed as an add-on to the existing system for the vehicles of the apron management service. The system was successfully tested in the early summer months and has now been put into operation for the first time.

PHOENIX WebInnovation is based on the high-performing tracker technology of the PHOENIX system, which was developed in-house by DFS. It offers the accustomed high level of quality demanded by the air traffic control setting for the provision of flight track data. The system can be used to display an air and ground situation. The web-based tool simply requires a modern browser and is completely independent of the hardware in use. It is simple and easy for users to operate, both day and night, providing marshaller with an overview of the current air situation. The airport benefits from improved operational processes and a more exact planning of the vehicles.

“We are happy to have found an innovative, flexible and mobile radar display in PHOENIX WebInnovation and to be the first airport in Germany that uses the system. Its intuitive operation means our vehicle drivers can quickly overview the current air situation,” said Christian Schultz, manager, operational services at Hamburg Airport.

PHOENIX WebInnovation will soon be in operation in the control tower of Adolf Würth Airport near Schwäbisch Hall in the southwest of Germany.