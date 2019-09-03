Albania ATC seeks air navigation expertise for new airport

Albania’s Albcontrol has launched a $2 million bid for help to develop the air navigation master plan for Vlora International Airport.

In addition to the master plan, a feasibility study for the new airport which is expected to be built in the Acrna area, will also be needed.

Albcontrol’s tender is the first step towards building the airport following a pledge first made by Prime Minister Edi Rama in February 2017 during a meeting with Turkish President Erdogan in Turkey.

Less than a year after that meeting in January 2018, a Cengiz Construction-led Turkish consortium made a bid to build the airport to the ministry of infrastructure although these negotiations failed. Sources reported by the media say that following the failure of those negotiations, an Italian group has shown interest in building the airport.