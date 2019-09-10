Azerbaijan cements role as hub for European air transit flows

The new Azerbaijan Airspace Supervision & Efficiency Center (ASEC) at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku is to support Europe in the planning and forecasting of air traffic flow management in the region.

The new €7 million centre is a key connecting point in the planning of air traffic flows between the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) located in Brussels and the Air Flow Management Centre in Singapore. Azerbaijan will therefore be playing an important role as strategic partner of both organisations in the absence of an identical centre in the post-Soviet and Middle Eastern countries.

The agreement was signed by Azeraeronavigation (AZANS) director Farhan Guliyev and the Eurocontrol Network Manager director Iacopo Prissinotti.

As part of a working visit, Farhan Guliyev also met with the Eurocontrol director general Eamonn Brennan to discuss key issues in the field of air traffic management and planning of overflights through the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as the role of the country as a strategic partner for Eurocontrol.

Brennan noted that its strategic location and quality air navigation services provision made Azerbaijan attractive for partnership with the European organization in the field of air traffic flow planning as the number of transit flights between Europe and Asia increases.