Italy’s SITTI to supply military ATC voice comms at Linate

The Italian Air Force has long used military air traffic controllers at Milan’s Linate airport co-located with civilian controllers employed by the national ATC provider ENAV.

A new modern Voice Communication System (VCS) is now required to cope with the increasing need for airspace supervision in Northern Italy.

SITTI has therefore been selected to provide the main and standby MULTIFONO® M800IP systems that will allow the Italian Air Force controllers take advantage of its advanced Voice over IP (VoIP) characteristics using the ED 137 standard which SITTI helped develop. The communication system is equipped with analogue and digital interfaces with local and remote radios, as well as with VoIP native connections.

Additionally, new consoles for controllers will be supplied by SITTI. These consoles are equipped with a horizontal roll bar to install map and radar screens and other displays above the controller seat, ideal for ATC approach and area control centres. Special attention has also been paid to allow easy installation and operational maintenance access without affecting controller operations.

The installation also includes 12 controller working positions with instant messaging features, a voice recording system, connection to the existing ENAV civil voice communication system, frequency monitoring applications, software supervision and maintenance.

Factory Acceptance Test is expected to take place within the third quarter of 2019, while the main Voice Communication System with its consoles and positions will be installed on site by the first quarter of 2020. The standby M800IP system will be in service around mid 2021.