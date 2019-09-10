Switzerland’s skyguide receives Fair-ON-Pay accreditation

skyguide, Switzerland’s air navigation service provider, has been awarded the Fair ON Pay certificate which confirms that fair salaries are paid regardless of gender, thus ensuring equal pay for men and women.

Fair-ON-Pay defines the procedure for determining and presenting wages. The method is based on Logib, the official instrument of the Swiss Federal Office for Gender Equality (FOGE) for assessing equal pay.

The certification work was carried out by SGS, the Swiss Agency for the Evaluation of Equal Pay, which confirms that skyguide fully complies with its obligations with regard to equal pay. The measurement range covered all personnel categories.

skyguide said it has always been a socially responsible employer, offering not only interesting careers, but also attractive working conditions and modern salary systems. “Great importance is attached to equal treatment,” it said.

Hans Bracher, skyguide’s chief human resourcesofficer, commented: “The certification further strengthens skyguide’s position as a socially responsible employer on the labour market. Our employees can rely on skyguide’s strong commitment to equality between men and women and its consistent implementation of this commitment.”