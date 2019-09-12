NEXA Capital launches Urban Air Mobility Geomatics

NEXA Capital Partners has launched Urban Air Mobility Geomatics, LLC, a new business intelligence entity to accelerate much-needed investment into eVTOL flight through analytical tools and advanced models, supported by geospatial data and business case analysis.

UAM Geomatics is also teaming with Blue Raster, an award-winning Esri pioneer in interactive ArcGIS technology.

“The urban air mobility opportunity – arguably a trillion-dollar market – is critically hampered because the aerospace sector lacks basic business intelligence needed to make the financial case for both vehicle and infrastructure investment,” said Michael Dyment, managing partner of NEXA Capital Partners.

“The industry has an urgent need of improved reliability of market forecast information as well as relevant geocoded data pinpointing heliports, hospitals, power lines, airports, airspace boundaries, and even corporate headquarters, in order to start planning eVTOL networks for the world’s major cities.”

Dyment said much of the current market intelligence available is outdated, grossly inaccurate, or unsupported by data. He cites for instance, NEXA’s August 2019 report, Urban Air Mobility – Economics and Global Markets, which identified thousands of heliports representing over $4 billion in infrastructure value not officially recorded by regulators or air navigation service providers.

The NEXA study also forecast that between now and 2040, the industry will serve 1.3 billion passengers and will need 28,000 vehicles to service demand.