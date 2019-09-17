FAA grants STC certification for uAvionix tailBeacon ADS-B OUT

ADS-B (TSO-C154c, Class B1S)

GPS (TSO-C145e, Class Beta 1)

Barometric altitude sensor (TSO-C88b)

Position Light (TSO-C30c, Type III)

tailBeacon employs an initial STC for a single aircraft type (Cessna 172) with follow on installations to be conducted using the ADS-B Policy Memo.

That FAA memo, titled Installation Approval for ADS-B OUT Systems, explains that after an initial STC is achieved for ADS-B OUT equipment, additional installations can be accomplished on aircraft not listed on the AML by an A&P with Inspection Authorization (IA) so long as the installation does not require airframe modification.

This blanket approval requires only completion of a two-page FAA form known as a 337, with no authorizing signature. This is the same form and paperwork required if installed under the AML STL.

uAvionix said countless skyBeacon customers have installed their equipment using this memo, and serves as ‘a great example of the FAA being progressive to limit certification delays and installations costs’.

Under the authority of the FAA Manufacturing Inspection District Office (MIDO), production of the tailBeacon began immediately after TSO authorization. Shipments of tailBeacon will begin immediately.

Based in the United States, uAvionix consists of an unparalleled engineering and management team with a unique combination of experience within avionics, surveillance, airport services, UAS aircraft development, radio frequency (RF), and semiconductor industries. The entire leadership team consists of pilots of fixed wing, rotary wing, and UAS aircraft. uAvionix is backed by investors at Playground Global and Airbus Ventures.