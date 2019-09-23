Swiss SUSI U-Space demonstration showcases ASTM remote ID

The ASTM Remote ID and Tracking standard has been implemented in a demonstration to support the remote identification of drones by law enforcement and citizens in the US and Switzerland.

Carried out by AirMap, AiRXOS, ANRA Technologies, CNN, Flite Test, Kittyhawk, Uber, UASidekick, Wing and Skyward, the demonstration saw all core components of the ASTM remote ID standard implementation deployed, including a DSS node, a remote ID service and display provider service, and an AR-powered remote ID display functionality to participating observers using the AirMap for Drones mobile application.

The ASTM Remote ID and Tracking standard provides a flexible and scalable way to remotely identify UAS while protecting operator privacy. The standard proposes a Discovery and Synchronization Service, which enables UAS Service Suppliers (USS) to exchange safety-critical information while protecting operator privacy.Different USS are able to exchange data via the Linux Foundation’s open-source InterUSS Platform. The InterUSS Platform implemented the Discovery and Synchronization Service (DSS) defined in the proposed ASTM Standard.

Switzerland’s SUSI integrated all relevant stakeholders including authorities, drone industries and telecom industries. This collaborative effort is notably coordinated by the Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation, with the participation of skyguide (the Swiss air navigation service provider), and a growing group of industry stakeholders.

People can register to match the drones shown on the platform with the ones flying. The INVOLI interface displayed the position of the drones participating to the demonstration, based on data received from Wing, whose system allows U-Space providers (otherwise known as drone traffic management services providers) to exchange information with respect to the drones connected to each of their platforms, so that each U-Space provider ultimately has the same information on the flying drones.

“The demonstration was a success, both from a technological and collaborative perspective: different technologies were put to work together and so were the people behind, coming from different areas of the industry and from different corners of the world. It is a big step for the drone industry and for INVOLI to showcase its capabilities along such big industry names, and all in front of authorities, police and the like,” said Manu Lubrano, INVOLI chief executive.