Welcome To The ATM 2019 Awards!

Air Traffic Management is proud to announce its inaugural ATM Awards.

Are you active in global air traffic management, perhaps as a national air navigation service provider, large scale industry partnerships or even a new entrant to the sector?

DOWNLOAD THE ENTRY FORM

Air Traffic Management will be selecting the best projects that have demonstrated excellence during the year so if you would like to showcase your own project or partnership, we’ll need to receive your nominations by Friday November 1, 2019.

Air Traffic Management together with the help of senior experts from some of the leading aviation organisations around the world will select the category finalists from a handpicked shortlist before choosing an ultimate winner.

We’ll be looking for projects that demonstrate a range of excellence such as:

Enabling Technology For contributions to enhance capacity and/or safety;

For contributions to enhance capacity and/or safety; Environment To recognise industry efforts to advance green ATM concepts;

Technology For small business that have raised ATM performance;

Service Provision For contributions to safe and efficient airspace management;

Runway For safety and efficiency on the runway and final approach.

For safety and efficiency on the runway and final approach. Research & Development For outstanding effort to advance ATM modernisation

Category winners will be published in the last issue of 2019 as part of our End Of Year Review.

Rules

You can nominate your own organisation/company or a third party. Nominations are limited however to one submission per organisation/company although you can be named as a partner in another entrant’s submission.

The shortlisted entries will need to demonstrate the following:

an improvement in safety, capacity and efficiency

a positive customer assessment of the performance of a product or service

a new concept that delivers benefits that can be measured activity beyond the normal operational scope either as an individual or organisation

collaboration that generates cost reduction, best practice and safety improvements

innovation of any kind in the field of air traffic control

Email ATMAwards@keypublishing.com to request more information and to return your entry form. Follow us on Twitter at #ATMAwards2019