Sitti secures VCS contract for 45 airports in India

Airport Authority of India (AAI) has awarded Italy’s SITTI a major contract to supply, install, test and commission a large number of Voice Communication (VCS) and Voice Recording Systems (VRS) to serve 45 airports across the country, Civil Aviation Training College (CATC) and Specialized Maintenance Unit (SMU).

The contract is subdivided into several consignments whose delivery spans from this year to the end of 2020. The following will be provided under this contract

48 VCS – Voice Communication Systems (Main)

16 VCS – Voice Communication Systems (Fallback)

77 RRS – Remote Radio Stations

726 CWP – Controller Working Positions (Main)

128 CWP – Controller Working Positions (Fallback)

48 VRS – Voice Recording Systems

The Voice Communication Systems being supplied to AAI belong to the top performing MULTIFONO M800IP family, which is fully compliant to the international ED 137 VoIP standard adopted by ICAO & EUROCONTROL for VoIP applications. Furthermore, these systems are equipped with plug-in interfaces that allow connection to analogue and digital links.

The VCS systems to be deployed at 45 airports across the country ranging from small airports to very large ACC centres, the Civil Aviation Training College (CATC) and the Specialized Maintenance Unit (SMU) which will be in charge of managing local and remote radio stations. Where appropriate gateway devices will offer the possibility of taking full advantage of the standard ED 137 performance.

The provision of such a large number of systems and ancillary equipment to the Airport Authority of India comes after other very successful SITTI projects in the same region. “Thanks to the supplied systems and the positive reputation gained in over 10 years of presence in India through other large projects, SITTI is proud of supporting AAI in the development of the Indian region,” it said.

The long-term presence in the market of mission-critical systems for very demanding customers allows SITTI to present its solutions to all organisations where secure, reliable and controlled communications are required through integrated communication solutions, with high efficiency and effectiveness for flight safety.