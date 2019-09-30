ENAIRE, ICAO team on unique ANS management programme

Spain’s ENAIRE and the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 40th ICAO General Assembly, to jointly develop a professional programme in air navigation services management – the only training programme of its kind internationally.

ICAO’s recognition makes it a unique and innovative training programme and ENAIRE also gains corporate member status in ICAO’s TRAINAIR PLUS programme, which allows it, along with only six other relevant organisations in the civil aviation sector, to contribute to different training activities in the field of air navigation services.

The endorsement of the ICAO, a United Nations agency, of this Professional Programme ensures that its teaching content and methodologies will be fully consistent with the regulations and recommendations of International Civil Aviation.

The first course will begin in mid-October in Madrid, both in classroom and online sessions, with the worldwide organisation representing the interests of air navigation service providers (CANSO), the Institute for Air Navigation Services (IANS) and the Autonomous University of Madrid all taking part.

In addition, this agreement enhances and fosters the development of the corporate and innovation campus that ENAIRE is implementing as a strategic pillar to modernise and transform the organisation as part of its strategic 2020 Flight Plan.

The signing event featured the acting minister of works José Luis Ábalos, ENAIRE’s managing director Ángel Luis Arias, and the secretary general of ICAO Dr Fang Liu.