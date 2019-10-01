FABEC plans ATM training seminar for digital generation

The biennial FABEC Training Seminar will take place at the DFS Academy in Langen, Germany on 29-30 October and will set out to explore opportunities provided by digital technology in the training environment.

The agenda covers the recruitment of digital generation trainees, the introduction of and experience with e-learning practices by trainees and instructors, both from an controller and ATC engineer perspective. Present day challenges including insight into e-learning at universities and gamification will be looked at in detail in dedicated sessions.

The seminar will provide an insight into the needs of training a new generation of controllers, while hearing from both instructors and trainees will provide informative guidance for future development. Only very few seats are available for the Seminar which will also provide ample networking opportunity for ATC training experts.

The airspace of the six FABEC States of Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland is one of the busiest and most complex in the world. The majority of major European airports, major civil airways and military training areas are located in this area. FABEC airspace covers 1.7 million sq km and handles about 5.8 million flights per year – 55 per cent of European air traffic.

The agenda and further information can be found here.