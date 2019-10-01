New executive team assumes duties at Estonia’s EANS

October 1 2019, was the first working day for the three board members of newly elected Estonian Air Navigation Services (EANS).

Chairman of the Management Board is Ivar Värk, CNS/ATM is headed by Jaanus Jakimenko and Üllar Salumäe continues to run air traffic management.

Värk confirmed that as chairman of Management Board and chief executive he will continue its current projects and become a leading air navigation service provider.

“EANS experts are continuously enhancing its services through different development projects in order to cope with forecasted growth of air traffic and to continuously ensure safe and efficient flow of traffic in Estonian airspace,” stated Värk, citing the Finnish-Estonian cross-border project FINEST as an example.

“The goal of FINEST project is to ensure flexible, cost-efficient and competitive air navigation services across the border to all airspace users. In simple terms it means that the air traffic controllers of Finland and Estonia will control flights together in both airspaces. At the same time, it allows for more flights in the airspace. There are no other two ANS providers in Europe who seek to cooperate across their borders in such a dynamic way,” said Värk.

He that in order to ensure safe drone operation within Estonian airspace, EANS will prepare a practical action plan to manage drone traffic and develop technical solutions required for it in close cooperation with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

According to Värk, along with the evolution of conventional and unmanned aviation aeronautical information the fast exchange of the information concerning restrictions is also of high importance. “Behind the exchange of accurate and timely aeronautical information there is again the safety assurance and prevention of accidents,” said Värk.

Ivar Värk has served at several positions in Estonian Defence Forces, in UK Army Air Corps, 2IC of 672 Sqn, and has participated in different military operations in Europe, Middle East and USA. His previous position was the head of Estonian police and border guard aviation services.

Jaanus Jakimenko was the rector at the Estonian Aviation Academy for five years, and before it – quality manager at Magnetic MRO while Üllar Salumäe continues heading the air traffic services on the Management Board as he has since 2015.

The new Management Board will hold office for five years.