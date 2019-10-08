ADB SAFEGATE launches OneControl MLAT

ADB SAFEGATE has launched an advanced, flexible and adaptable multilateration (MLAT) product to improve approach and ground surveillance at airports.

OneControl MLAT can be delivered as a component of ADB SAFEGATE’s OneControl Integrated Controller Working Position for the airport tower and guarantees a full and easy integration with the Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS).

Multilateration is a technology that accurately detects the position of aircraft using a method called ‘Time Difference of Arrival’ (TDOA) that is calculated when ground or remote units placed in strategic areas around the airport receive and timestamp transponder signals. The use of standard and hybrid elliptical-hyperbolic multilateration techniques allows OneControl MLAT to provide ground, as well as approach, surveillance without the need to increase the number of remote stations even for Wide Area Multilateration (WAM) applications.

“OneControl MLAT fills a missing link in our routing, guidance and surveillance solution suite. With this indigenously developed product we have expanded our footprint in the tower business to offer a fully integrated, in-house, end-to-end approach and ground surveillance solution for airports,” says Christian Onselaere, ADB SAFEGATE’s chief executive. “The new product will have a big impact on our portfolio as it will become a key part of our digital apron strategy, and it will support our integration strategy where we take ownership of full projects, designs and installations.”

“The product has been operational at Salzburg Airport since October 2017 and boasts of an excellent track record. One of the biggest advantages is the methodology to substantially reduce the multipath effect. This decreases the reflection of neighboring surfaces, such as buildings or aircraft, to guarantee a higher number of aircraft movements even in low visibility conditions,” added Stephan Bernhart, R&D lead for OneControl MLAT at ADB SAFEGATE.

Another key highlight is that OneControl MLAT is a scalable, modular and independent system which can be custom fitted to suit every airport layout ensuring that the installation and service is very cost effective. The system is easily expandable and can be adapted to layout changes by adding or removing independent remote units. The units are fully standardised and fulfill EUROCAE minimum operational performance specifications ED-117 and ED-117A.