Kazakhstan appoints CAAi to adopt UK regulatory model

CAA International (CAAi), the technical cooperation arm of the UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA), has been awarded a new consultancy project to help the Kazakhstan aviation regulator adopt a new aviation oversight model, based on that used in the UK.

The new regulatory system will support Kazakhstan’s air transport sector growth and provide a foundation for Kazakhstan’s aviation industry to become a world player.

The project falls under Kazakhstan’s 100 Concrete Steps national development initiative announced by the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev in 2015, calling for widespread economic, social and political reform. Step 68 specified improving the government’s air transport management system “to increase the attractiveness of air transport through Kazakhstan”. Part of this initiative was the creation of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan (AAK) that was established in August 2019.

Over the next 12 months, regulatory experts from the UK CAA will assist the AAK to review Kazakhstan’s primary legislation and propose ways to further incorporate EASA/EU provisions and alignments with the UK CAA model. A second workstream will focus on the organisational design of AAK and provide recommendations in accordance with the UK CAA model.

CAAi has also been tasked with conducting a Training Needs Analysis of AAK’s technical staff. The outcome of this analysis will influence AAK’s inspectorate Training Plan.

Speaking after the contract signing, Mattijs Smith, head of international development at CAAi said: “It’s impressive to see Kazakhstan thinking big, and it’s exciting for us to play an important part in the ongoing improvement of its air transport sector. Kazakhstan is located between two huge aviation markets so there is great potential for attracting more in transit connections, as well as expanding its international network. The upgrade of Kazakhstan’s regulatory framework will build the solid foundation needed for overseeing this, allowing Kazakhstan to generate more of the socioeconomic benefits aviation brings.”

Peter Griffiths, director general of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan, said: “This agreement will allow the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan to enhance competence and qualification of its staff, as well as to transfer the best experience from aviation authorities of the UK to Kazakhstan.

Establishment of AAK will expedite the transition of Kazakhstan to the international best practice in the field of civil aviation. AAK will provide control and supervision in such an important area as flight safety. Signing this contract with UK CAAi will support AAK to achieve its goal with high indicators over 80 per cent safety level, as per ICAO standards.”

Phase One of the project is expected to commence in October 2019. The second phase that involves the development of a five-year strategic and economic sustainability plan is expected to follow.