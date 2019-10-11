ICAO urged to develop high level guidance on rogue drones

Air traffic controllers require clearer procedures for handling unauthorised drones, according to the controllers’ federation IFATCA which represents more than 50,000 members in over 125 countries.

In a paper presented to ICAO’s 40th Triennial Assembly in Montreal entitled The need for standards and guidance to mitigate the risks of, and to improve response to unauthorized UAS operations, IFATCA said controllers are expected to make informed decisions based on established rules, without any ambiguity.

“A risk-based procedure will allow more practical management of these situations, where often the complete closure of an airport introduces significant complexity and associated risk into the ATM system,” said IFATCA president Duncan Auld.

The paper was a joint initiative by Airports Council International (ACI) World, the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO), the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Associations (IFATCA), the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) who together stated that disruption to airport operations by drones is a matter that requires urgent attention by ICAO, member states and industry.

The ICAO Assembly supported the working paper, recognising the safety risks associated with unauthorised drones flying near commercial aircraft and airports.

The Assembly was invited to request ICAO to establish a process to allow the industry to provide input to mitigate the risks of, and improve government and industry responses to, unauthorised drone operations, such as:

developing guidance material

developing a generic concept of operation that could be used by states to establish procedures, and,

defining taxonomy related to UAS incidents and accidents.

ICAO said it noted the offer of the industry to assist in drafting the above guidance material.

In addition, the Assembly reviewed a paper entitled UAS Traffic Management presented by ACI, IFALPA, IFATCA, and the International Coordinating Council of Aerospace Industries Associations (ICCAIA). The Assembly said it recognised the value of ICAO’s activities towards the development of a common framework for UAS traffic management and recommended that ICAO be urged to accelerate and expand its work on the development of a full regulatory framework for this.

The Assembly reviewed an additional paper – entitled The safe and efficient integration of UAS into airspace – presented by CANSO, IATA, IFALPA, which outlined the expected growth of the UAS sector, and requested ICAO to consider establishing a framework through which it can work with industry on developing provisions for new airspace entrants. The Assembly agreed that UAS should be a key focus of the assessment on new entrants that the Assembly will submit for the consideration of the Council.