Dubai’s dans extends Serco collaboration 

The agreement was signed by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman of Dubai Airports and chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Phil Malem, chief executive, Serco Middle East.

The renewed agreement by dans will contribute to continually upgrade and strengthen service level at both Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, while also ensuring a superior operational efficiency and continuity of the service adopting the latest technologies and in accordance with international standards, thanks to the high expertise enjoyed by Serco.

Speaking about the extension of the agreement, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said: “We are continuing our efforts to offer world-class services to our customers and stakeholders. Accordingly, the extension of the agreement with Serco with whom we have a long business relationship, serves our directions and plans to further enhance our human resources and technical capacities, and to also ensure the superiority of the services we provide to the aviation sector in Dubai and the UAE”.

“Our relationship with Serco is very old and the contract extension stems from the confidence the company enjoys in the field of air navigation services and the achievements we have made together in the past years. This further supports our directions to double our capacity in order to cope with the expected growth of passenger and cargo aircraft movements across the country’s airspace in the run-up to Expo 2020,” said Mohammed Abdullah Ahli, director general of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and chief executive of dans.

“The agreement extension is in line with dans strategies to achieve a significant growth for the aviation sector in Dubai, which is building exceptionally qualified human resources and possessing cutting-edge technologies and specialised systems in the field of air navigation services. This is exactly what our agreement extension with Serco will ensure,” Al Ahli added.

Serco Middle East’s Malem, said: “Serco is delighted to be part of the aviation growth story, supporting air traffic services for a period exceeding five decades in partnership with dans. We are delighted to have agreed this contract extension with dans, which allows us to continue our efforts of providing world-class air traffic services through our innovative and efficient practices to further support industry growth in Dubai and the UAE, which is expected to witness substantial growth in the months and years ahead.”

Serco provides management and operational services for airports and air traffic control globally. It is one of the world’s largest private air navigation services companies. In the Middle East, it is building local capacity and national talent in the field of air traffic control with the aim to further supporting the growth of air traffic in partnership with its aviation industry customers.