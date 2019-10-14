Hensoldt expands Asia-Pacific business with IE deal

Munich-headquartered sensor solutions provider Hensoldt continues its global expansion strategy in the Asia-Pacific region with the acquisition of IE Asia-Pacific.

The Canberra-based business Hensoldt Australia will be a leading radar solutions and services provider in the country and throughout the wider APAC region.

“The local support of our customers in Australia and in the Asia Pacific markets is extremely important to Hensoldt,”said Thomas Müller,Hensoldt chief executive. “Hensoldt Australia is a part of our global customer support and services business and provides our customers with unparalleled radar solutions and systems support.”

Hensoldt Australia offers radar support, testing, training and installation services to the Australian Defense Force and other agencies. It currently employs more than 20 trained staff and generates annual revenues exceeding €4m.

“We are excited to join Hensoldt, to contribute to the company’s global growth and to further expand the support of our customers,” said Darren Gillam who heads Hensoldt Australia.

Hensoldt maintains longstanding business relations, delivering radars, electronic warfare systems, electro-optronic devices and air traffic control equipment to customers in the APAC region. Hensoldt Australia will also be able to provide support to this wide range of products, which in turn will provide enhanced services and support for all our valued regional customers.