Madrid-Barajas readies for extended surface guidance system

ERA is on schedule to complete the extension of its surface guidance system at Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport, the second largest airport in Europe after Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

A network of 46 upgraded surveillance ground-based stations are due to enter in to service next year.

In 2006, the Spanish civil aviation authority AENA awarded the safety programme for the capital’s airport to ERA after an international tender, which then installed a network of multilateration sensors and ERA’s SQUID vehicle tracking units.

ENAIRE requires improved airport surface surveillance in order to maintain a high level of safety for airport operations and reduce the risk of runway incursions. It must ensure a single-view of aircraft and vehicle movements over the complete surface coverage as backup.

In order to meet the demands, ERA will upgrade its mature multi-sensor (composite MLAT and ADS-B) system, compliant with Eurocontrol and ICAO requirements, as well as relocate several ground stations and add two central processing stations. The multilateration system will use a brand new measuring unit for its central time synchronisation which is now undergoing Factory Acceptance Tests, ready for site acceptance in spring 2020.

The solution fused the highly accurate positional data from ERA’s ground-based stations and vehicle tracking units (131 items in operation at present with more to come) into one consistent traffic presentation.

ERA MLAT systems have since gone in to service at three other Spanish airports: Asturias, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife North in the Canary Islands.

ERA will also supply 113 new SQUID units serving as squitter beacons, all together to Madrid Barajas and other airports in Malaga, Alicante, Barcelona and Asturias.