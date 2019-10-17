Get Ready For SESAR Innovation Days 2019

Registration for this year’s SESAR Innovation Days is now open.

Hosted by the National Centre of Scientific Research (NCSR) ‘Demokritos’ in Athens, Greece, this year’s SIDs will take place from 2 to 5 December and will showcase results from European exploratory research on air traffic management (ATM). Main highlights of the event include:

  • Presentation of some 40 research papers by leading academics in the field of air traffic management
  • Poster exhibition featuring results from over 20 SESAR research projects
  • Panel discussions on the role of automation in ATM and global research collaboration
  • 2019 Young Scientist Award, recognising young talent in ATM research
  • Networking dinner, featuring the Digital Sky Challenge awards ceremony

DOWNLOAD DRAFT AGENDA and REGISTER

 

 

