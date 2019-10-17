NICE to modernise LVNL incident debriefing systems

NICE is to modernise voice and communications recording systems for Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL).

The project, to be delivered in collaboration with SkySoft-ATM, is part of a broader LVNL initiative to fully update the organisation’s voice communications technology and infrastructure.

Facilitating more than 600,000 flights safely and efficiently each year, LVNL will use the next generation NICE Inform incident recording and reconstruction solution to record Dutch military airspace communications, and ATC communications at various regional and international airports including Amsterdam Schiphol, Rotterdam, Riekerpolder and Lelystad.

As an existing NICE customer, LVNL will be replacing its legacy voice recording solution to take advantage of the newest functionality that NICE Inform brings to its operations, including its proven ability to integrate with SkySoft-ATM Video Recording and Playback systems.

NICE Inform reliably records all types of voice communications between aircraft, ATC operations and ground personnel. While seamlessly interfacing with a myriad of ATC systems to capture and synchronize voice, radar, CCTV video and other data, NICE Inform enables incidents to be reviewed and replayed exactly as they occurred.

Chris Wooten, executive vice president, NICE, said: “NICE has a long-standing history and commitment to its ATC customers, with major installations both in North America and abroad. Our ATC solutions are deployed at over 1,300 ATC centres and airports worldwide, including the world’s 30 busiest airports. We’re honoured to have been selected to provide continuing support to LVNL’s ATC operations, which includes one of Europe’s most important international hubs.”