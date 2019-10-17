Raytheon-WEYTEC unveil MARS advanced workstation

Raytheon has signed a teaming agreement with WEY Technology (WEYTEC), to co-develop the next-generation air traffic controller workstation called Multi-platform ATC Re-hosting Solution, or MARS.

“As the skies grow more crowded, controllers need the best technology to efficiently manage the airspace,” said Matt Gilligan, vice president, Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. “Not only will MARS workstations make their jobs easier, they will make the world’s airspace system safer.”

US air traffic controllers currently use Raytheon’s Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System – or STARS – to provide safe and efficient aircraft spacing and sequencing guidance for more than 40,000 departing and arriving aircraft daily at both civilian and military airports.

The Raytheon-WEYTEC team aims to replace the current systems, and similar ones abroad, with advanced, modern workstations that seamlessly integrate flight-critical applications, such as surveillance, weather, flight and airport data, onto touchscreens for enhanced airspace management.

Advanced data visualisation and operator control solution expert WEYTEC brings smart tech to airport command and control centres around the world through the transmission, control, distribution and display of real-time data critical to efficient flight operations.

“Our integrated keyboard, video, and mouse switch solutions are autonomous, scalable, and IP-based, which makes them ideal for complex multiscreen workplaces like those found in air traffic control management,” said Armin Klingler, chairman of the Board of WEY Group.