Rohde & Schwarz guiding Munich aircraft from runway to gate

Rohde & Schwarz’s apron radio communications system has passed final customer acceptance at Munich Airport.

In 2017, Rohde & Schwarz won the contract to renew the entire apron radio communications system at Munich Airport with VHF radios, R&S VCS controller working positions and the R&S RCMS monitoring and control system.

Rohde & Schwarz implemented this turnkey solution in parallel with the old system, overcoming challenges like a tight VHF band with many frequencies with only small spacing (complex RF network), limited accessibility of security areas, and little space in the radio shelter.

This completely new apron radio communications system operates at 8.33 kHz and replaces the former analogue system based on R&S Series4200 radios. The implementation included integration with the existing customer IP network, telephone PABX and voice-over-IP (VoIP) recording systems, adaption of the customer’s infrastructure monitoring system, and a comprehensive service level agreement.

“As Germany’s second largest airport and the only five-star airport in Europe, safety has top priority here at Munich airport,” Johann Götz, head of solution and project manager at Flughafen München, explained. “We rely on innovative Rohde & Schwarz IP solutions because they provide safety and efficiency in all domains and enable us to guide the aircraft smoothly from the runway to gate.”

“Many customers around the world, including air navigation service providers and airports, trust the uncompromising quality of Rohde & Schwarz products and solutions,” added Constantin von Reden, vice president for ATC at Rohde & Schwarz. “Next time you land at our home base in Munich, you can rest assured that the controller will be using a Rohde & Schwarz communications system to guide your plane from the runway to the gate.”