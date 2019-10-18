Systems Interface wins HIAL NDB replacement contract

UK-based Systems Interface has secured the contract from Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) to supply, install and commission seven Nautel VR125D Non-Directional Beacon Transmitters (NDB) with 250W Antenna Tuning Units (ATU), of which two systems will be supplied with Systems Interface designed self-supporting 10 metre masts.

The new NDB systems will replace the existing end-of-life equipment at Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay and Kirkwall Airports.

Systems Interface is scheduled to complete the replacement programme over a three-year period from 2019 to 2022.

The replacement programme is due to a UK wide Doppler VHF Omnidirectional Radio Range Beacon (DVOR) rationalisation project, whereby many DVOR guidance facilities will be either withdrawn or become unsupported. As a result, the NDBs will be the only means of navigating to the Airports and conducting an approach if an aircraft is not GPS equipped or the GPS signal is unavailable.