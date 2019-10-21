Aireon space-based ADS-B data validated on Atech’s powerful automation platform

ATCA 2019 Aireon and Atech Negocios em Tecnologias have confirmed that space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data has been successfully integrated into SAGITARIO, Atech’s ATC automation platform, used by Brazilian Department of Airspace Control (DECEA).

SAGITARIO fuses space-based ADS-B data with other surveillance sources, like ground-based ADS-B, radar and Multilateration (MLAT). This can provide Atech customers, like DECEA, complete air traffic control, gate-to-gate from origin to destination airport.

As of today, Atech has validated system applicability in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) centre environment, adhering to standards and recommended practices established by The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), EUROCONTROL, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

This integration is the successful outcome of collaboration between Aireon and Atech. In November 2018, Aireon and Atech announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to incorporate Aireon’s space-based ADS-B data into a broad suite of Atech’s products.

Atech chief executive Edson Carlos Mallaco stated: “Innovation is the core of both Atech and Aireon, and this integration project provides air navigation services around the world with a powerfully unified tool to improve services.”

The MOU also included the integration of Aireon’s space-based ADS-B data into Atech’s SIGMA and SKYFLOW Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) platforms. This has also been completed, allowing users the possibility of enhanced long-range flow management and cross-border traffic analysis. Aireon’s global coverage will help these platforms compute capacity and demand for pre-tactical situational awareness and improve collaborative decision making in the region.

“This integration can enhance collaborative decision making among countries with neighboring flight information regions,” said Aireon chief executive Don Thoma. “We are glad to partner with Atech to create the ability to deploy Aireon’s space-based ADS-B data to improve situational awareness and air traffic management environments around the world.”

Through their broad suite of air traffic management tools, Atech, an Embraer Group company, provides mission-critical decision support to leading ANSPs, many of which are Aireon’s ANSP customers.

“We are in the beginning stages, but we are thrilled to watch leading ANSPs, such as AAI and DECEA, benefit from this capability we are bringing to market with Atech,” said Thoma.