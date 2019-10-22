Airways New Zealand’s simulation technology bound for Malaysia

Airways International is teaming up with International Aeradio to provide a turnkey tower simulator solution based on its TotalControl simulation technology for air traffic control training at Malaysia’s Mukah Airport.

Airways will provide IAL – a Malaysian-based integrator of aviation technologies – with a 220° LCD tower simulator including two controller positions and two pseudo pilot positions. The solution also includes a procedural simulator with one controller position.

The simulator build will begin in New Zealand in November, with installation and commissioning due onsite at Mukah Airport in February 2020. Airways will also provide maintenance support and training for the solution.

“We would like to congratulate IAL on this important project, and we look forward to working together to provide a fit-for-purpose simulation solution that meets air traffic control training needs now and for decades to come,” says Sharon Cooke, CEO of Airways International Ltd.

The Airways TotalControl simulation solution will be used by Malaysian air traffic controllers for training in the Kuching International Airport environment, where they can control traffic in exercises that mimic the real world. The simulator will imitate the full air traffic control flight information region using high fidelity 3D graphics, and simulating any weather conditions.

Airways’ Total Control simulation technology enhances the quality and speed of ATC training, significantly reducing on-the-job training time while the industry worldwide is under increased pressure to train enough air traffic controllers to meet demand.

Developed by Airways in partnership with New Zealand-based 3D graphics experts Animation Research Ltd, Total Control simulators combine photo-real graphics and lifelike simulation with easy to use exercise creation tools – enabling ANSPs to easily adapt exercises to suit their existing traffic and potential scenarios.

The Malaysian simulator contract follows the installation and commissioning of a 320° TotalControl LCD tower simulator for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Lebanon, in June 2019, as part of an advanced ATC simulation facility for training Lebanese air traffic controllers.