COCESNA to expand surveillance over Central America with Aireon

ATCA 2019 Aireon and COCESNA (Corporación Centroamericana de Servicios de Navegación Aérea) have signed an agreement to deploy space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) in Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

The agreement also establishes a strategic partnership to enhance the operations and collaboration of air traffic surveillance in the Central American region.

Spanning the entire Central American flight information region (FIR), COCESNA’s region encompasses more than 2.6 million square kilometres of terrestrial and oceanic airspace in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean. Its central location in the Americas positions COCESNA as the major air traffic control provider at the crossroads of the Caribbean, North, South and Central America.

“Aireon is thrilled to welcome COCESNA as a customer, extending the benefits of space-based air traffic surveillance through Central American airspace,” said Don Thoma, Aireon chief executive. “This agreement represents the beginning of a long-term partnership that will boost operations and efficiency in the region.”

In addition to deploying space-based ADS-B throughout the region and within its member states, this agreement establishes a partnership by which COCESNA can utilise the Aireon data to support its leading role in advancing operations across the region. The strategic partnership brings a greater level of collaboration to the existing agreement and also enables the use of space-based ADS-B data for airspace and traffic optimization projects such as the CANSO ATFM Data Exchange Network for the Americas (CADENA) initiative.

Juan Carlos Trabanino, executive president of COCESNA, said: “We pride ourselves as being a regional leader in efficiency and safety. From surveillance of our airspace to optimization about our services provided across Central America, Aireon’s data will radically improve all aspects of our business that assures seamless air traffic management across our land and maritime sectors. We look forward to the beginning of operations in the third quarter of 2020, and are pleased to work with Aireon in this important development for aviation in our region.”

“This partnership demonstrates that Aireon’s space-based ADS-B data will generate significant near, medium and long-term value and operational benefits to their organization,” said Thoma.