Global ATS joins Quadrant Group

Global ATS (GATS) has been acquired by the UK-based specialist aviation simulation and training business Quadrant Group.

The acquisition of GATS enables Quadrant to strengthen its position in Air Traffic Control (ATC) simulation and training and supports GATS’ growth ambitions.

Quadrant comprises Quadrant Systems Limited (QSL), the UK operating company based in Burgess Hill, West Sussex; Quadrant Simulation Systems, Inc. (QSSI), the US operating company based in Orlando, Florida; Micro Nav Limited, the ATC simulator specialist operating in Bournemouth, Dorset; and Quest Flight Training Limited (Quest), based at RAF Waddington, Lincolnshire, UK and now GATS.

GATS is a growing company specialising in ATC and Air Traffic Management (ATM) training for the United Kingdom and worldwide markets. To further maximise its growth potential, GATS has been acquired by Quadrant. GATS will remain a separate company, operating as a further arm of the Quadrant Group of Companies.

Murray Cole, outgoing GATS chairman welcomed the transaction and said: “This signifies a major positive move for GATS as it continues to grow.” Marcus Mimms, GATS managing director said: “This transaction offers greater opportunities to maximise GATS’ growth potential. Quadrant has synonymous values to GATS, and I look forward to supporting Quadrant through the transition period as GATS embarks on the next phase of its growth agenda.”

Commenting on the acquisition David Coghlan, Quadrant chairman said: “This is an exciting time for Quadrant having recently celebrated our 25-year anniversary. The addition of GATS provides Quadrant a training service provision to complement our existing, world-leading ATC product proposition. It also allows Quadrant to grow within its natural realm of training and simulation. Combined revenues for Quadrant are now £30 million with around 220 staff.”

Stephen Williams, Quadrant chief executive added: “GATS has similar company values to those of Quadrant in that it is customer-centric, people focussed and is striving for a strong open and communicative culture.”