PANSA’s Janiszewski to lead A6 Alliance of major ANS providers

A Polish industry chief is to head one of the largest European alliances.

From January 2020, PANSA President Janusz Janiszewski will lead the A6 Alliance of air navigation service providers whose members include Germany, France, Great Britain, Spain and Italy.

The decision to elect Janusz Janiszewski as chairman of the A6 Steering Board was taken at a recent meeting of the A6 members in Brussels.

“I acknowledge the decision of A6 members as an expression of recognition for our actions and the significant position of the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency on the international arena,” said Janiszewski.

Janiszewski said he will continue to develop alliance positions on relevant issues and represent the group at high-level meetings which has a direct impact on shaping decisions related to the development of the air traffic management industry in Europe, including the new Single European Sky legislative package.

The immediate past chairwoman of the A6 Steering Board was ENAV’s Roberta Neri. The official transfer of functions to the president of PANSA will take place at the Council meeting in December at which Janiszewski will present the goals and strategic areas of the alliance and its joint plan of action during 2020.

The A6 group includes the largest air navigation services providers in Europe. The group was established to coordinate the research and development and investment of the providers within the SESAR programme (Single European Sky ATM Research). In addition, the A6 Alliance focuses on key strategic areas of common interest to its members related to transport and aviation regulations.