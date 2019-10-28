DLR, FAA team on integrating commercial spaceflight

The German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt; DLR) and the Office of Commercial Space Transportation of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are seeking to identify the data that may need to be exchanged between United States and European air navigation service providers (ANSP) before, during and after a space launch or re-entry operation that is initiated in one country and traverses the airspace of another country.

This data exchange should facilitate improved situational awareness, allowing US and European ANSPs to respond as necessary in the event of a vehicle failure. To this end, the FAA and DLR intend to bring together their unique capabilities using FAA’s Commercial Space Integration Lab and DLR’s Air Traffic Validation Center, located in the USA and Germany respectively.

In order to be able to cooperate and exchange data in the future, a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) in the development of commercial space transportation was signed by Pascale Ehrenreund, chair of the DLR executive board, and Wayne Monteith, associate administrator, Office of Commercial Space Transportation, on 24 October. The signatory ceremony was held at DLR’s stand at the 70th International Astronautical Congress in Washington, DC.

The partners said t he MoC reflects the excellent collaboration that FAA and DLR have developed since the first research and development cooperative agreement of both establishments, which was signed in 2010.

