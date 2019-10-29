ENAV’s IDS AIRNAV wins contract in Zambia

Italy’s ENAV has been awarded, through its subsidiary IDS AirNav a US$1.93 million contract by the Zambia Airport Corporation.

The Zambia Airport Corporation provides air navigation services throughout the Republic of Zambia and manages the four international airports, Lusaka International, Livingstone International, Ndola International and Mfuwe International Airport.

IDS AirNav will provide the AHMS (Aeronautical Message Handling System) and the new dynamic AIM (Aeronautical Information Management) platform for the new Ndola airport contributing to the technological development of air transport in the Republic of Zambia and consolidating Zambia Airports Corporation’s trust in IDS AirNav in the implementation of the ICAO roadmap of transition to new aeronautical information management systems.