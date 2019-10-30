ADB SAFEGATE, Munich’s MAI join forces to transform airport operations

ADB SAFEGATE and Munich Airport International have joined forces to transform airport operations by pooling their expertise to offer airports a single source for technology upgrades and process improvements.

The agreement combines ADB SAFEGATE’s global presence and insight into airfield, apron and tower systems and operations with Munich Airport International’s (MAI) expertise in airport operations and landside systems.

The collaboration will help airports meet the immense challenges posed by growing demands for air travel, including capacity constraints and difficulties in expanding their infrastructure. A good example of how combining MAI’s operational expertise and ADB SAFEGATE’s apron management knowledge is the optimisation of airside capacity by offering airports new efficiencies to handle more traffic without increasing capital investments.

Airport customers of the two partners will have access to:

a pool of experts in all airport domains, from planning to operations

a comprehensive portfolio of products and services

local product and service support available 24/7

advanced technical and operational knowledge of airport ICT, systems and equipment

ADB SAFEGATE chief executive Christian Onselaere said: “Our airport performance strategy aims to help airports worldwide increase their capacity to handle more traffic using their existing infrastructure. This cooperation with MAI brings together two leaders in airport solutions and airport operations, creating a powerful offering for airports seeking to transform their efficiency.”

“MAI offers expertise in daily, efficient airport operation while ADB SAFEGATE brings deep airport system knowledge. This creates a unique combination of skills, that could help airports get the maximum capacity, revenue, and cost savings from their infrastructure,” said Dr Ralf Gaffal, managing director of MAI.

Future activities could involve developing entirely new services, such as a Virtual Apron Control Centre, and collaborating on R&D.

Pictured: Ralf Gaffal, MAI managing director and Christian Onselaere, ADB SAFEGATE chief executive.