There’s only one day to go until the November 1, 2019 deadline for entries into the ATM Awards!

The awards promote significant achievements by industry players over the past year and recognise improved performance across a range of areas by shining a spotlight on progress and innovation by individual companies and consortiums.

Air traffic control is under rising pressure to deliver more efficient services at equal or better levels of safety, take advantage of digital capability, and to operate within more demanding environmental limits and the ATM Awards highlight industry endeavour across all these areas, and serve to publicise technical advances and share best practice.

The most deserving projects will be selected by an independent panel of judges across several categories which focus on improvements in safety, efficiency, capacity, research and the environment.

Enabling Technology Projects which enhance safety, efficiency and capacity, contributing to more direct, predictable flights, save fuel and improved operational performance.

Environment Activities which contribute to greener operations with less emissions, save flight miles and help to reduce aviation’s impact on the environment.

Technology New and innovative solutions which lead to safe and reliable operations, supported by technical developments across foundational domains of communications, navigation and surveillance.

Research and Innovation New ideas currently in the midst of research development which can demonstrate tangible benefits for airspace users and operators and provide an effective way forward to improve operations

Service Provision For contributions to safe and efficient airspace management including improvements in the delivery of flight services, airspace design and operations.

Runway and Terminal Efficiency measures in the vicinity of the runway and airfield which contribute to enhanced safety, predictability and performance for airspace users and service providers.

Nominations will receive editorial coverage in Air Traffic Management magazine with the winners announced in the final edition of 2019.

Rules

You can nominate your own organisation/company or a third party. Nominations are limited however to one submission per organisation although you can be named as a partner in another entrant’s submission.

The shortlisted entries will need to demonstrate the following:

an improvement in safety, capacity and efficiency

a positive customer assessment of the performance of a product or service

a new concept that delivers benefits that can be measured activity beyond the normal operational scope either as an individual or organisation

collaboration that generates cost reduction, best practice and safety improvements

innovation of any kind in the field of air traffic control

