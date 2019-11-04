Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania to implement 24/7 cross border free route operations

Aircraft will soon be able to fly in Bulgarian, Hungarian and Romanian airspace on the shortest routes without restrictions around the clock, seven days a day.

The next milestone in the free route airspace concept will further reduce the environmental footprint of aviation when it is implemented on November 7.

The SEE (South East Europe Free Route Airspace) FRA project was developed in accordance with European regulations which direct the country’s individual providers to cooperate towards introducing the Free Route Airspace above FL300 (9,000m) throughout Europe by the end of 2021.