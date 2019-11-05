Mandatory November 30 deadline for UK drone pilots to register

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has launched Drones Reunited, a platform set up to help recover the thousands of drones lost in the UK each year.

Thanks to the new national drone registration scheme also launched today, Drones Reunited will help drone users recover their missing machines – a serious problem for flyers, as new research reveals that over a quarter of drone owners (26%) have lost a drone.

The study found that drones are most at risk of being lost due to flight malfunctions – with more than half (51%) of misplaced drones going missing due to battery loss, poor signal, or a technology failure. And in a quarter of cases it’s down to pilot error.

Access to the Drones Reunited platform is free as part of drone registration – a mandatory scheme for all drone owners and operators in the UK having drones over 250g. Registration costs just £9 – a fraction of the price users say they would be willing to pay to recover their lost devices.

The drone registration scheme is critical to the launch of Drones Reunited. With each registered operator having a unique code that they must apply to their drones we can use this number to, for the first time, introduce the reunited service. To take advantage of the service anyone losing a drone must post their details to the Drones Reunited site, while anyone who finds a drone will be encouraged to check the device for a registration number, reporting this to the platform. The CAA will then be on hand to act to help ensure drones are returned to their rightful owners.

Jonathan Nicholson of the UK CAA, said: “Drones Reunited is a UK-first – an essential service that is only possible thanks to the drone registration scheme that is also launched today. The service is about giving something back to the community, helping responsible drone owners and operators to be reunited with lost drones and continue flying. “Our aim is for the Drones Reunited platform to become an essential service for the drone community – the first port of call for anyone who has lost, or found, a drone.”

The Drones Reunited platform can be accessed here: dronesreunited.uk Users can now also register as a drone operator and/or flyer here: register-drones.caa.co.uk

Registration is mandatory for UK operators of drones over 250g and must be completed by 30 November. Failure to do so leaves drone users at risk of penalties up to £1,000. As well as registration, anyone flying a drone over 250g must also take an online education and test.