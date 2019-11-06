Seychelles plans air traffic management system upgrade

The Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) plans to introduce surveillance control through an open tender to modernise its air traffic management system.

SCAA general manager Esmee Samson said current ATM technology is focussed on flight data processing. “It has several limitations impeding the implementation of modern performance-based procedures, technologies and keeping up with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Aviation Safety Block Upgrade (ASBU) Methodology timeline,” she said.

Upgrading the system to offer surveillance control will allow it to give a more efficient and safe service to customers and also provide additional paid-for services.

The tender is open to an international original equipment manufacturer or supplier of air traffic management solutions. “To be eligible to participate in this tender, the supplier needs a minimum of three similar implemented projects in different countries,” said Samson.

The upgrade, which is expected to take 12 months to complete, will have minimal to no impact on the day to day operation of the airport although a change within safety net parameters and procedures for air traffic control provision will affect aircraft flying within Seychelles’ Flight Information Region (FIR).

“Risk analysis and change management process have been carried out to ensure minimal disruption within SCAA’s operation. For the aircraft, it will seem like business as usual, whilst for the controllers and engineers, their day to day work will change as at one point in time the new system will be simultaneously operational alongside the old system,” explained Samson.