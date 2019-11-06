Construction of new ATC tower to start in 2021 for Serbia’s SMATSA

Serbia and Montenegro Air Traffic Services (SMATSA) plans to start construction of a new air traffic control tower at Serbia’s Konstantin Veliki Airport in Nis in 2021.

“The process of acquisition of land for the construction of the tower and an alternative flight control centre is ongoing,” said SMATSA director Predrag Jovanovic who added that contractor selection will take place next year ready for a scheduled 2021 start of construction.

SMATSA was established by Serbia and Montenegro in 2003 as a limited liability company providing air navigation services, succeeding the previous federal air traffic control authority which was part of the ministry of transport.