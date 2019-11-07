24/7 cross border free route operations go live over Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania

Aircraft can now fly in Bulgarian, Hungarian and Romanian airspace on the shortest routes without restrictions around the clock, seven days a day.

The November 7 launch represents the latest in the free route airspace concept which will further reduce the environmental footprint of aviation.

The SEE (South East Europe Free Route Airspace) FRA project was developed in accordance with European regulations which direct the country’s individual providers to cooperate towards introducing the Free Route Airspace above FL300 (9,000m) throughout Europe by the end of 2021.