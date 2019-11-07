Altitude Angel debuts ‘tactical deconfliction’ for drones

Unmanned Traffic Management technology provider Altitude Angel has launched the ‘second phase’ of its revolutionary Conflict Resolution Service (CRS) with the introduction of tactical deconfliction.

Following the initial launch of the Conflict Resolution Service in July of this year, with strategic deconfliction, Altitude Angel continued to research, develop and test the pioneering technology behind its tactical deconfliction service.

Now, with the introduction of tactical deconfliction, CRS is able to go beyond the pre-flight phase into airborne operations. Tactical deconfliction will provide live alerts when boundaries between remote ID transmitting drones intersect and also offer alternative flight-plans in real-time – enabling pilots to avoid in-air collisions. All of this can be done on a global scale thanks to Altitude Angel’s global ‘elastic’ infrastructure. As the programme expands over the coming few months, Tactical CRS will also help to deconflict drones against aircraft with transponders, as well as drones which don’t have remote ID flying in the vicinity of Altitude Angel’s planned sensor network which will come on-line in spring 2020.

The inability of drone technology to be able to ‘deal with the unexpected’, such as manned aircraft, drones and obstacles or airspace closures which weren’t foreseeable before the flight happened, or, would previously have been managed by a human pilot, has been widely considered as a road-block to automated drones flying BVLOS. This in turn has restricted the widespread commercial use of drones. Now, with the launch of Altitude Angel’s Tactical Deconfliction service as an API, automated day-to-day drone flights flying BVLOS is a significant step closer.

Tactical CRS offers implementers a choice about the level of capability they wish to utilise, as well as to have the service deconflict against just their own drone fleet, or against all those been shared publicly.

On the launch of Tactical CRS, Richard Parker, Altitude Angel, CEO and founder said: “We continue to make available advanced technologies which help to solve the fundamental blockers preventing the integration of routine automated beyond visual line-of-sight flights into our skies. Tactical CRS enables fleet operators to quickly and easily integrate complex tactical avoidance guidance at a fleet-level or higher, helping to ‘tick the box’ on safety factors previously blocking widespread adoption.”

Altitude Angel is launching the Tactical Deconfliction service as part of an exclusive access programme (EAP) which has already seen nature-inspired engineering business Animal Dynamics, ‘drone-in-a-box’ company Herotech8, and drone operations management platform, DroneCloud, become signatories.