DSNA fields new solutions to enhance safety in airport environment

DSNA, the French air navigation service provider, will deliver the results of 17 validation exercises and candidate SESAR Solutions by the end of year 2019, as part of the SAFE project (Safer Airports and Flights for Europe).

The European project forms part of the SESAR Joint Undertaking effort to support even safer airport operations for aircraft, flight crew and passengers.

The most mature solution, SURF-ITA+ (Traffic Alerts for Pilots in Airport Operations), provides alerts to the flight crew at risk of collision on ground. This new system is based on ADS-B information (Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast) received from surrounding traffic.

The second solution, enhanced CMAC (Conformance Monitoring Alerts for Controllers) / CATC (Conflicting ATC Clearances alerts for Controller), takes into account new and more affordable data sources, such as camera feeds and ADS-B. This solution was validated for major airports with A-SMGCS (Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control System) and on secondary airports, where no A-SMGCS is available.

This Solution also extends the detection of conflicting ATC clearance on the whole manoeuvring area at larger airports, including aprons.

The third solution, dealing with the prevention of runway excursions, develops a standardised Runway Condition Code (RWYCC), updated in real time with the latest data from various sources (meteorological, runway embedded sensors, as well as the latest reports from aircraft having just landed on the runway).

This code can then be used by Airport Operators to improve the planning and execution of runway decontamination and by Flight Crew to comprehend the expected runway condition for take-off and landing.

The fourth solution, Conformance Monitoring Safety Net for Pilots (CMAP), warns the flight crew if there is a discrepancy between aircraft movement and the procedures in force or the instructions they received, independently from the alerts sent to controllers.

These four SESAR Solutions build on results delivered in 2016. All are independent from each other, interoperable and cooperate to even enhance airport safety, each one acting as a new barrier in Reason’s model. They are being validated through flight trials, fast and real time simulations and dedicated workshops, featuring international experts in relevant domains (human factors, safety and air navigation) as well as pilots, controllers and

representatives from airlines, ICAO, IATA, and EUROCONTROL.

SURF-ITA+ will be made available for industrialisation, subject to a final review by the SESAR

Joint Undertaking and partners, while further validations will take place on the remaining solutions to

bring them to the necessary level of maturity.