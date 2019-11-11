Air Traffic Management presents The ATM Awards 2019 Shortlist

An impressive 40+ nominations were received for the first ever Air Traffic Management Awards of which 36 will now go forward to final judging by world class experts.

The Air Traffic Management Awards 2019 attracted entries from across the global air transport industry, highlighting major innovations and projects that enhance airspace capacity, safety, and environmental sustainability.

Winning entries will be announced in the next issue of Air Traffic Management magazine and an overall winner will be announced during the World ATM Congress in Madrid on March 10, 2020.

ABOUT THE AWARDS

Any business active in global air traffic management – a national air navigation service provider, a large scale industry partnership or even a new entrant to the sector – was invited to take part. And, due to popular demand, Research & Innovation was added as a category to celebrate outstanding effort in its own right.

A panel of senior experts from some of the leading aviation organisations around the world including EUROCONTROL, the US Federal Aviation Administration, ICAO, IATA, IFATCA, the SESAR Deployment Manager and the SESAR Joint Undertaking will now select the category finalists from the shortlist.

They will be looking for projects that demonstrate outstanding excellence in the following:

Enabling Technology

Environment

Technology

Service Provision

Research & Innovation

Runway & Terminal Area

THE SHORTLIST

Service Provision Award for contributions to safe and efficient airspace management

ASECNA

Contributions to enhance capacity and safety in Western/Central Africa and the Indian Ocean

Civil Aviation Authority of Philippines CAAP

CNS ATM project

ENAIRE

iFOCUCS Definition project and evaluation

EUROCONTROL with Austro Control, ENAV, DFS, FERRONATS, ENAIRE, MATS (Malta ANSP), IAA, SKEYES, DSNA) and SW developer (JLG Consulting)

Tool kit for ATM Occurrence Investigation (eTOKAI)

Hungarocontrol

Tactical Controller Tool (TCT) in real operation

Irish Aviation Authority IAA

Aireon ALERT

Lufthansa Group with Ryanair, Air France, British Airways, EasyJet

ATEAM Network Collaborative Management

Enabling Technology Award for contributions to enhancing capacity and safety

DC- ANSP with Aireon, Frequentis

MEVA – Aeronautical Communications Networks for Caribbean States

General Civil Aviation Authority GCAA

System Wide Information Management – Gateway (SWIM-GW) System

McLaren, Deloitte Alliance with NATS

Performance Optimiser

NAVBLUE

Vietnam Airspace Redesign

skyguide

Service Oriented Architecture in Atm Live oPerationS (SOA Alps)

Environment Award to recognise work on ‘green’ ATM concepts

Borealis – an Alliance of the Air Navigation Service Providers of nine North European countries: Denmark- NAVIAIR, Estonia – EANS, Finland – FINAVIA, Iceland – ISAVIA, Ireland – IAA, Latvia – LGS, Norway – AVINOR, Sweden – LFV and UK – NATS

Borealis Alliance Free Route Airspace Programme

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) with Airservices Australia, Airport Authority of India, Civil Aviation Administration of China, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Civil Aviation Department (CAD Hong Kong), Department of Civil Aviation Brunei, Department of Civil Aviation Myanmar, Directorate General of Civil Aviation of Indonesia, Viet Nam Air Traffic Management Corporation

Regional ADS-B data and VHF facilities sharing within the Asia Pacific region

Danube FAB – Bulatsa, Romania, HungaroControl

SEE FRA / SEEN FRA South East Europe Free Route Airspace

DSNA with ENAV, the Italian ANSP, with their technological sub-contractor, Thales and Leonardo

Coflight Cloud Services pioneer remote flight plan data processing services

FABEC with the air navigation service providers of France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Switzerland in collaboration with NATS and airlines: Air France, Lufthansa, Swiss

xStream – cross border SESAR trials for Enhanced Arrival Management

Technology Award reflecting a significant contribution by equipment and systems suppliers

Adacel

Aurora Air Traffic Management Solution (Aurora ATM)

AIRTC

SKYLER – ATC2.0 through Automation and Augmentation

Airtopsoft with DFS

Operational decision support at DFS based on AirMagic complexity tool

DFS Aviation Services

PHOENIX WebInnovation web-based radar display

Leidos

Time Based Flow Management (TBFM)

SITAonAir with Inmarsat, Nav Canada and CAAS (Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore)

ATM SATCOM Voice Direct Controller-Pilot Communications (DCPC) project

Research & Innovation Award for new ideas currently in research development

Airbus with six airlines – Air France, British Airways, Easyjet, Iberia, Novair And Wizz Air, four air navigation service providers (MUAC, DFS, NATS and ENAV), industrial suppliers (Indra, Airtel, Thales Avionics, Leonardo And Honeywell), EUROCONTROL DECMA, EU Network Manager, LFV & NAVIAIR (COOPANS).

Demonstration of ATM Improvements Generated by Initial Trajectory Sharing (DIGITS) S2020 PJ31

EmbraerX with Atech and L3Harris

Flight Plan 2030 White Paper – urban air traffic management (UATM)

Helios with AOPA UK, Pildo Labs, Funke Avionics and Trig Avionics

GAINS (General Aviation Improved Navigation and Surveillance)

IDS AirNav/ENAV

Innovative Aeronautical Information management application for U-Space and ATM

NASA Ames Research Center

Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM)

Thales with COOPANS, DFS, DSNA, Enaire, ENAV, Eurocontrol, Frequentis, HungaroControl, Indra, Leonardo, LPS SR, NATS, SINTEF, skyguide, Air Navigation Services of the Czech Republic

SESAR Project 16.03 – Virtual Centres

Volocopter

Air Taxi Airspace Integration (ATM/UTM)

Runway & Terminal Area Award for safety and efficiency on the runway and final approach

ADB SAFEGATE

Red/Green Taxiway Centerline Light

Air Navigation Solutions

ANSL 3D ATC Simulator, ATC tower, Edinburgh

AIRSPACE4ALL

GA Airfield ATS ADS-B Traffic Display Trial

Austro Control with DLR German Aerospace Centre

Plate Lines – A Method to Accelerate Wake Vortex Decay During Final Approach

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Terminal Flight Data Manager (TFDM) program

NAV CANADA

New ICAO separation standard: EoR at Calgary International

GOOD LUCK TO ALL ENTRANTS!