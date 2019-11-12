Airservices partners with CASA on drone detection programme

The programme, to deliver a joint drone detection capability, is being run at 29 of the country’s busiest airports where Airservices also provides air traffic control services.With the rapid rise of the use of drones in Australian airspace. the air navigation service provider said the programme aims to identify and effectively manage safety risks near airports.
Airservices Australia is to partner with aviation regulator CASA on a programme to detect and track drone activity at Australian airports.
This will result in enhanced safety for airspace users as well as strengthened investigative and enforcement action by CASA.
