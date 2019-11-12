Sweden’s LFV completes world’s largest digital control hub

Swedish air navigation service provider LFV has completed its new control centre for remote air traffic control, RTC Stockholm.

Technology installations and other preparations are now underway in what LFV said would be the world’s largest control centre for digital air traffic control.

From here, air traffic at four Swedish airports will be controlled – Kiruna, Östersund, Malmö and Umeå.

“Flexibility increases with air traffic controllers and air traffic management gathered at one geographical location,” it said. “In addition to flexibility, the key to improving efficiency lies in gathering educational resources. A prerequisite for training is the simulator that is already in place.”

In 2015, LFV became first in the world with remote air traffic control when Örnsköldsvik Airport was launched from RTC Sundsvall. At the end of 2017 Sundsvall-Timrå Airport also adopted the system. In 2018 the first remotely controlled airports were established outside of Sweden, when Cranfield Airport in the United Kingdom and Germany’s Saarbrücken Airport started to use the new technology. In the summer of 2019, air traffic management was established remotely at Linköping / Saab Airport. In late autumn, Norway launched its first remote air traffic controlled airport, Röst.

In 2016, the company SDATS, Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions and owned by LFV and Saab, was established to develop, market and operate digital air traffic management.