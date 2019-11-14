European industry unites on future drone integration rules

If lawmakers do not address the specific nature of ‘hand flown’ aircraft and fail to ensure manned and unmanned activities are effectively co-ordinated, any rules governing drone traffic integration are likely to generate unacceptable legal risks for both operators and air navigation service providers.

According to a new joint paper published by members of Europe’s leading aviation associations as part of an initiative called We are ALL ONE in the Sky, the specific nature of manned aircraft (e.g. hand-flown rescue, police helicopters, general aviation and air sports) versus new technologies of unmanned systems (e.g. detect and avoid) need to be considered as a matter of priority.

The initiative sees 15 signatories supporting a robust, harmonised, EU-wide regulatory safety framework that enables the safe, secure, efficient and fair integration of drones in the aviation system, and fosters broad public acceptance. In order to facilitate the integration of drones in very low-level airspace (i.e. below 500 ft) and preserve the high level of safety in the entire European airspace, they are jointly calling for the acceleration of a number of measures.

“The responsibility and liability of all actors using and managing the airspace must be clearly defined,” they state, offering as an example, U-Space airspace in a flight information region (FIR) where ANSPs have up until now had full responsibility.

Here, they said, the regulatory framework needs to make clear where responsibilities and liabilities lie. Clarity also needs to be provided on the relationship between existing air navigation service regulations, Standardised European Rules of the Air (SERA) and the U-Space regulatory framework not to mention the ICAO rules of the air, including right of way and required equipment to enable position reporting of all airspace users.

The protection of airports and aerodromes must also be clearly addressed with a need to appoint authorities to be responsible for policing illegal acts together with a need to identify local particularities such as geography, environment, obstacles and traffic flows.

The cross industry effort also said there is an emerging and urgent need for industry standards on counter-drone technologies (C-UAS or malicious). “To prevent any disruption, a two-fold strategy should be implemented: the airspace around an airport/aerodrome needs to be protected, based on risk, to prevent unauthorised drones from entering it and unauthorised drone activities need to be detected at the earliest possible stage,” they said.

The We are ALL ONE in the Sky initiative supports other measures to create a proportionate, risk- and performance-based regulatory framework and its members from both the manned and unmanned aviation industries said they would commit to work together to ensure the safe and orderly execution of efficient flight operations.

The believe that additional critical principles which need to be addressed in the regulatory framework currently under development by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Commission include: