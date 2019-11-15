Sirti, Nokia team on ENAV’s high performance E-NET2 network

IT system integration expert Sirti Digital Solutions and communication solutions business Nokia have been selected to upgrade the ENET-2 operations communications network that supports ENAV’s air traffic control system.

The new high-performance IP / MPLS network will be built based on carrier-grade Nokia routers. E-NET2 is expected to operate at the highest levels of resilience and security, including interoperability with other networks and technologies. This high performance ‘ground-ground’ network will support other communication, navigation, and surveillance (CNS) applications which are vital for ENAV’s business and mission. Since the Nokia solution is designed to support legacy applications and the latest mission-critical connectivity requirements, it will guarantee quicker and more secure transfer of data.

Sirti Digital Solutions will help construct the E-NET2 network in several phases, providing specialist support for the design, implementation, and maintenance.

Benedetto Di Salvo, vice president of digital solutions at Sirti, said: “We are certain that this partnership with Nokia will further strengthen our ability to diversify and adapt to our clients’ increasingly complex needs. ENAV is a strategic client for us and we are proud to be supporting their technological development.”

Alessandro Manno, director of global enterprise Italia at Nokia, said: “This success strengthens our presence in Italy’s mission-critical communications market and strengthens our partnership with Sirti in a new business segment.”