Airservices selects Searidge for digital airport programme

Airservices Australia has selected remote tower and digital airport expert Searidge Technologies’ solution for an initial prototype at Sydney Airport – the first step towards possible contingency use in Sydney, as well as potential applications at other Australian aerodromes.

“Digital aerodrome services will allow us to optimise our future service delivery and improve safety outcomes for the industry and travelling public,” said Peter Curran, executive general manager, air navigation services, Airservices Australia. “It also means we can support greater resilience at our major airports and be responsive to service level requirements.”

Leveraging its extensive digital tower experience with High Intensity Runway Operations (HIRO) airports like Heathrow, Singapore and Hong Kong, Searidge is installing a 4K video display with panoramic views of one of the busiest runways at Sydney airport. The SYD prototype will showcase the Ultra High Definition (UHD) views of the main operating areas and create a facility for controllers and the regulator to experience the extensive benefits and features of a digital tower, including its use for contingency operations.

“We are pleased to partner with Airservices Australia and are looking forward to sharing our knowledge and showcasing our technology to demonstrate digital towers as an agile and flexible method of delivering aerodrome services to support their long term growth, safety and asset management plans,” said Moodie Cheikh, Searidge Technologies chief executive.

The programme’s Define stage is currently underway and scheduled to be completed by March 2020.