AZANS, HungaroControl cement ties with Eurasia-Europe corridor

AZANS and HungaroControl are to strengthen their links in a bid to develop the Eurasia-Europe corridor to enhance regional connectivity and service resilience.

An agreement between the chief of the Azerbaijan air navigation service provider (AZANS) Farhan Guliyev and his opposite number at HungaroControl Kornél Szepessy was signed today at the Dubai Airshow which see the partners implement a Eurasia-Europe digital backbone to exchange and store aeronautical data.

The agreement is the result of a fruitful cooperation between AZANS and HungaroControl, which is aimed at the active development of air navigation and the introduction of innovative technologies in Azerbaijan.

The air traffic management (ATM) sector is currently in the midst of a technology revolution that has been spurred by the ever-increasing challenge to meet growing air transport demand, and counter the emergence of drone operations. AZANS and HungaroControl have already reached significant milestones on their digital transformation journeys, especially in the areas of digital towers and unmanned aerial vehicle management.

However on the back of a digital transformation conference held during October in Baku, both organisations recognised that data will continue to be the foundation of this technology revolution. Therefore, there is an inherent need for a greater enablement of data exchange and digitalisation globally.

“In order to ensure the seamless exchange of information between the systems and successful digitalisation process, as well as to link geographically separated and unrelated databases, it is necessary to create a fully aggregated EU-Eurasia digital database,” said Guliyev.

Szepessy added: “In the world of increased digital threats, it is highly important to protect our valuable asset: the huge amount of data that is being produced in ATM. This collaboration will further improve data exchange and security for all operational stakeholders”.

The cooperation has the objective of defining the basic framework and data-driven infrastructure environment of a digital backbone concept for a future implementation, specifically between Europe and Greater Eurasia. Conceptually comparable to the Single European Sky Digital Backbone (SDB) and its sub-components, this regional backbone will serve as a platform for data exchange and future service development.

The strategic aim is to enable safe and secured exchange of mission-critical ATM data that contributes to greater seamlessness and interoperability between Europe and Greater Eurasia. Furthermore, the increased linkage of geographically separated and disaggregated data sources will provide the foundation for future work that leverages advanced intelligence solutions to improve ATM performance.