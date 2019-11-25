ANA Luxembourg recognised, readies for EGNOS PBN ops

Luxembourg’s Air Navigation Administration (ANA) recently received special recognition for having signed an EGNOS Working Agreement and having published its first EGNOS-based procedure.

The EGNOS Service Provision contract is funded by the European Union and managed through the European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency (GSA), with the objective of developing the use of satellite navigation within Europe and particularly in the aviation sector

The implementation of performance based navigation (PBN) procedures based on EGNOS is planned at Luxembourg airport for February 2020.

PBN makes use of modern satellite technology and involve a major shift from conventional ground-based navigation and procedures to satellite-based navigation and area navigation procedures.

PBN is more accurate and allows for more direct routes, as well as more efficient take-offs and landings. This will help to decrease airport and airspace congestion, improve safety even further, reduce fuel burn and noise impacts and reduce aircraft-CO2-emissions. Furthermore, even if space-based augmentation systems (SBAS) can currently only provide up to Cat I minima, SBAS does however not need an additional ground station, which gives it an advantage in terms of cost and maintenance.

“With new technologies come new challenges such as the assurance of adequate signal strength. The agreement between ESSP and ANA makes sure that Luxembourg airspace users can have full confidence in the procedures offered by ANA in cooperation with ESSP,” said ESSP.