FABEC adds value through common ab initio training

The four controller training academies of DFS (Germany), ENAC (France), LVNL (Netherlands) and skyguide (Switzerland) have upgraded the FABEC ATCO Basic Training V3.0 curriculum by coordinating uniform training materials, reference documents and examination processes.

After securing the approval of the training course by the various national authorities, the skyguide training centre opened the first V3.0 course using this new material this autumn.

With the approval of the training course, the objectives defined by the FABEC Training Task Force of pooling teaching support and investments, integrating innovative teaching methods, coordinating and centralising approval procedures, as well as creating a community of training experts to share best practice and learn from each other have thus been achieved.

In the earlier version of the common course, learning objectives were related and certified to specific lessons and teaching material. In the new version the learning objectives are related and certified to common subject manuals and therefore the course instructors now have more freedom to choose the optimum way of delivering the content, while still sharing best practice.

Greg Hindson, chairman of FABEC Maintenance Control Board said: “We have established a FABEC-wide common examination process, harmonised processes for delivering training methods and material for each course topic, a common training manual – all based on a common legal framework. This is a major milestone towards harmonised controller training and the delivery of capacity for the European core area.”

Christian Lareida, head of skyguide training centre, added: “By being the first users of the common FABEC training syllabus for our new ab initio training course, we are experiencing the added value of FABEC in training matters. This cooperation and exchange of best practice is useful for our trainees and instructors alike.”

The airspace of the six FABEC states of Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland is one of the busiest and most complex in the world. The majority of major European airports, major civil airways and military training areas are located in this area. FABEC airspace covers 1.7 million sq km and handles about 5.8 million flights per year – 55 per cent of European air traffic.