NAV Portugal launches project to increase Lisbon capacity

Portugal’s INFANAV, the organisation responsible for strategic airspace management, has approved the redesign of Lisbon airspace.

This project will reorganise civil and military airspace use in the Lisbon region and its approval means the conditions are now in place to gradually increase the capacity to 72 movements per hour.

The agreement between the Portuguese Air Force and NAV Portugal which was signed on 28 June provides for the transfer of Sintra airspace and a future partial transfer of Monte Real airspace,. Together, these measures will lead to a gradual increase of Lisbon’s airport system capacity from its current 44 movements each hour.

The terms of these agreements between the two will see the ceding of Sintra airspace from April 2020 and the partial ceding of Monte Real airspace from the summer 2021. In the case of Sintra, the goal is to make the Point Merge System viable from April 2020.

These agreements will redefine the vertical and lateral boundaries of airspace under military jurisdiction, as well as the vertical limits of ATL in order to allow new procedures at Cascais.

The GTEA working group that will head these airspace changes was established by the Agency for the Coordination of Airspace Management and Use (OCEA), and includes representatives of the National Aeronautical Authority (AAN), the National Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC), the Portuguese Air Force and NAV Portugal.

This working group reviewed airspace operations and submitted proposals to adapt, match and optimise it in order to increase the efficiency of civil-military coordination, which resulted in the project that has now been approved.